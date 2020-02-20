|
|
Bunee Yarmat-Zeitz
11/11/1943 - 02/18/2020
Bunee Yarmat-Zeitz 11/11/1943 - 02/18/2020 died peacefully at home with her loved ones around her. Bunee was born to Alice and Abraham Yarmat in Los Angeles. She leaves behind a sister, Diane Mareno. She graduated from Hamilton High School, and also attended El Camino community college and Cal poly Pomona. Bunee is survived by her children Steve Zeitz, married to Kathleen Casey-Zeitz, and Sunee Foley married to Jim Foley, and her grandchildren Rebecca, Danielle, Kevin, and Benjamin. Bunee's family brought her great joy and she was especially proud of her grandchildren. Bunee loved the friends that she made very dearly. We will miss her.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020