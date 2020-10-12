Byron Vanderpool
February 17, 1953 - October 6, 2020
Byron Vanderpool, 67, passed away October 6, 2020 from complications after a serious fall. He was the beloved husband to Wendy Vanderpool and brother to Karen Sky and Beverly Morse. Byron was a very proud local, born on February 17, 1953 in Eugene, the son of Donald and Muriel Vanderpool. Byron attended Churchill High School (1971) and the University of Oregon studying Biology and German. He spent an exchange year at University of Tubingen, Germany, becoming fluent in Computers and German. Byron was a highly moral & ethical man and had a lifelong career as a dedicated public servant working for the City of Eugene and Springfield Police Department. He retired from Lane Council of Governments (LCOG) after 15 years in Information Services & Local Governments Division.
Byron had many eclectic interests including bike riding, astronomy, beer and wine making, baking, gardening, ham radio, Star Trek, and was proud of his fully stamped McMenamins passport. He enjoyed volunteering at the annual Springfield Christmas Parade, cheering his daughters on at South Eugene High School soccer games and symphony concerts. He was a patron of the Eugene Ballet Company and the Ashland Shakespeare Festival.
Byron's love, encouragement and sense of humor will be greatly missed by his family. Byron is survived by his wife of 42 years, Wendy Vanderpool, of Springfield, her seven children John Mithen, of Sweet Home, OR, Christopher Mithen of Paia, Hawaii, Katherine Bonitz of Sydney, Australia, Felicity Lima & Amanda Mithen of San Diego, California, Julie Ghan of Seattle, Washington, Lucinda Mithen of Newcastle, Australia and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters, Beverly Morse of Springfield, and Karen Sky of Woodburn, and five nieces and nephews.
An outdoor celebration of life will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1 – 3:00 p.m. at West "D" Park next to Heron Playground at 1387 Aspen Street, Springfield, OR 97477. Due to COVID restrictions, RSVP is required to jmithen47@gmail.com or skykaren1219@yahoo.com with your full name, phone number. We will all socially distance and wear masks. Riding your bike, wearing your bike jersey or Star Trek gear is encouraged in honor of Byron. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Eugene Ballet and Food for Lane County.
Arrangements by Musgrove Mortuaries, Inc., Springfield Memorial Funeral Home, 7305 Main Street, Springfield, Oregon 97478.
