Calvin C Taylor
3/1/1925 - 2/16/2020
The Creswell community has lost a good man. Calvin "Cal" C. Taylor passed away peacefully at his home February 16th at the age of 94. Born March 1, 1925 in Coburg, the family moved to Creswell when he was seven, and he chose it as home for the rest of his life.
Cal was an excellent athlete in school focusing on basketball and baseball. Baseball was his favorite, and while attempting to be a catcher, his coach noticed his strong arm, and Cal ended up being a starting pitcher for his four high school years. One of his self-proclaimed accomplishments in his pitching career was a no-hitter, although unsubstantiated, who were we to argue? His team won the League championship twice during those four years.
Cal was a lifelong supporter of Creswell athletics, and for decades, volunteered as an umpire for baseball and softball, and then as an announcer for football and basketball games. After retiring from those "official" capacities, he continued to show up at as many games as he was able to as a fan, even long after his kids were done playing. He was recently inducted into the Creswell High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Hearing about the attack on Pearl Harbor on the radio, Cal joined the Navy months later at the age of 17, serving in the Aleutian Islands, and South Pacific. Three years later, he married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Traxler. They had four children: Calvin, Jerry (Debi), JoAnne (Jerry), and Bob (Julie). Cal came home from the war with the intention of building houses, but after building several, he decided that wasn't for him. He went to work for his in-laws and eventually took over their insurance and real-estate business (H.N. Traxler Insurance) in Creswell and operated that business until his retirement.
Cal loved his community and felt a deep obligation to serve. He found his passion in the Creswell Fire Department and was an active member of that department for 53 years, serving as Chief of the department for 15 years.
To stay connected to his community, he participated in an informal morning Coffee Club. Starting long before his formal retirement, members and friends came and passed, but Cal looked forward to each day's start with the group, whoever it might include at the time. He enjoyed their company, and most recently their help as his mobility became a bigger issue.
He hunted and fished all his life and got great joy from that. Some of his favorite memories are Montana hunts and fishing in Alaska. He also enjoyed time spent at the beach in the family cabin which included his honeymoon.
Married for 72 years, he was preceded in death by his wife Beverly and his six siblings. He is survived by four children, five grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
The family wants to thank all of those who helped Cal over the past couple of years since Beverly's passing (too many to name). He was determined to live at home to the end, and all of you made that possible for him, for which we are deeply grateful.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Creswell Presbyterian Church on March 22nd at 2pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of cards or flowers, he would have appreciated a donation to the Creswell HS Booster Club, P.O. Box 638, Creswell, OR 97426
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020