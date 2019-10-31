|
Carl J Oslund
05/30/1947 - 10/21/2019
Carl Joseph Oslund was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Mary Ann and Carl Oslund. He joined older brothers Lawrence and William in sharing an idyllic midwestern childhood. He made lifelong friends, found an early love of golf, skiing, ice skating and motorcycles, excelled at gymnastics and graduated from Charles F. Brush High School in 1965.
He arrived at The Ohio State University with aspirations to be an art teacher. Instead, he discovered an aptitude for the whole spectrum of visual arts and was rewarded with a lifelong career in graphic and environmental design. He left Ohio State with a BFA and MA in Visual Communication Design and a job at a prestigious, established agency in Toledo, OH. He valued this experience throughout his career but elected to move to Oregon after his marriage to first wife Mary Holcomb, a Eugene native. They married in 1974 and welcomed daughter Liv the following year. The family arrived in Eugene in May of 1975. Mary Oslund founded a dance company, earning local and later national renown as a dancer, teacher and choreographer. Carl worked as a freelance designer and founded Oslund Design in 1977. Carl also discovered what would become a lifelong love of running, hiking, climbing and kayaking. He ran the Butte to Butte 42 consecutive years (walked it in 2019), ran ten marathons, climbed the South Sister every September, climbed Mt. Shasta three times and Mt. Whitney once. For him, a perfect day could always be had playing 18 holes of golf at Tokatee or skiing Mt. Bachelor.
Carl met his second wife Katherine Corgel in 1984. They were engaged while in Paris for New Year's in 1985 and married in May of that year. Their lives were blessed by the birth of daughter Claire in 1987.
Carl was beloved by his family and a wide circle of friends. He had amazing determination and energy for his work, his family and the endless maintenance on his 20- acre property. He tolerated the family horses and loved the family dogs. Carl traveled widely for work and for pleasure (though the concept of vacation was a little lost on him). He worked at Oslund Design until the week before his death and had taken on a flexible part time position at long time client 9Wood in Springfield, OR providing inhouse design and marketing support. He enjoyed being an employee and held his coworkers in high esteem.
Oslund Design employed many gifted graphic designers over 42 years. Carl always appreciated that the success of the firm was not his alone and he was grateful for the contributions of so many talented colleagues and to the wider community of vendors to design firms in Eugene. A special thank you to Anna Collins, Graphic Designer and to Jon Christopher Meyers, Photographer for their support. Please visit www.oslund.com to see a sample of Carl's projects. Oslund Design will continue to provide design services and honor his vision.
Carl began treatment for cancer in August of 2018. Although chemotherapy and radiation initially seemed effective, he was diagnosed with metastatic cancer on October 1st, 2019.
He leaves behind his wife Katherine Oslund of Eugene, his daughter Liv Oslund and his grandsons Gabrielle and Thomas of Lanciano, Italy, his daughter Claire Oslund and her husband Marlin Mueller of Eugene,OR, his former wife Mary Oslund of Portland, OR, his brother Lawrence (wife Marge) of Cary, N.C. and William (wife Judythe) of Kalaheo, HI. He was a brother in law to Mary Jane and Jim Brustman of Henderson, NV and Rich and Joan Corgel of Manhattan Beach, CA. He was an uncle to Dawn and Larry B., Chris, Cherie, Jennifer, Kate, Leah, John and Steffanie.
Carl was so loved and will be terribly missed by everyone he held dear.
Carl's family will hold a Celebration of His Life for friends and colleagues on November 13, 2019. Please contact [email protected] for details.
