Carl James Welle
11/21/1971 - 12/16/2019
Carl passed away at home due to complications of colon cancer. Born November 21, 1971 in Fargo, ND to Donald Welle and Jonna Welle Abshere. He moved to Oregon in 1976 and stayed a residence ever since. Carl graduated from Thurston High School and pursued a career as a Paramedic until he bought his first D-4 caterpillar and found his true passion for logging. He turned his passion into owning his own company Riverridge Excavating and Logging. Carl loved hunting, fishing and just overall being in the woods. He was a very compassionate, caring and loving man. Many knew him as a gentle giant or a big burly bear. He was loved by many and will be missed beyond words. He is survived by his wife Shari, Son Jake Welle and three step son's that he considered his own Chad Whiteley his wife Mackenzie, Ryan and Nick, as well as his brother Michael Welle and wife Selina,his sister Lisa Carter her husband Kirk, Nephews, Lane his wife Cecily, Zack, Evan, Collin, Cooper, and Kameron, brother-in-law Tony Price and mother and father-in-law Gary and Laura Price, and 4 grandkids. A celebration of life will be held February 22, 2020 at 2:00p.m. Shadow Hills Country Club. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Carl Welle Memorial Foundation P.O.Box 10669 Eugene Or 97440.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1, 2020