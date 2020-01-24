|
Carl Maynard Jensen
3/31/1926 - 1/18/2020
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, January 28th at Bethesda Lutheran Church to honor Carl's life of 93 years. Born near Hardy, Nebraska, he moved to Eugene in 1936 with his family. Carl married Marjorie (Cross) Jensen in 1955 in Eugene, Oregon. He retired from the Eugene Fire Department in 1987. Survivors include his wife Marjorie, four children Ed Jensen (Julie), Joyce Gower (Mike), Keith Jensen (Laura) and Susan McClure (Curt), nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Bethesda Lutheran Church Park Fund.
