Carl Qualley Jr
7-21-1936 - 3-28-2020
Carl Qualley Jr passed away Saturday, March 28th 2020 he was 83.
He was born in Roseau Minnesota July 21st 1936.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Qualley Sr. And Laura Qualley. His brothers, Elmer and Kermit and his sister Marian. Also preceding in death by his son Tom Qualley. He is survived by his wife Gaye Qualley, his children, Deb Qualley, Rick Qualley and Lynn Everts. He had seven grandchildren, Erika, Erik, Dakota, Stacie, Shaina and Connor. Also three great grandchildren, Keagan, Kaden and Avery. Carl served three years in the US Army. When he left the Army, he moved to Oregon where he met his wife Gaye Smith and they were married in 1962. He lived in Eugene Oregon for over 60 years before moving to Vancouver Washington for the last 2 years. He worked as a superintendent at Georgia Pacific for over 35 years. There will be a celebration of life in the summer 2020 in Eugene Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 13 to Apr. 18, 2020