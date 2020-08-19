1/1
Carl Unruh

Carl Unruh passed away on July 31, 2020. He was born to Milton & Sophina Unruh on January 8, 1937 in Oklahoma.
Carl married Norma Unruh in 1964. He is survived by his wife Norma; children: Ron & Randy; stepsons Tim & Tom; daughters Tonya & Carla; sisters Louise & Ann; brothers Leonard & Marvin; 13 grandchildren; & 14 great-grandchildren.
Carl worked in the petroleum industry for over 35 years. He was a lifetime member of the Eagles. Enjoyed bowling, fishing & taking trips to visits family & friends. Always enjoyed driving no matter where. At his request there will be no service.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
