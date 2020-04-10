Home

Carla Ridenour


1944 - 2020
Carla Ridenour Obituary
Carla Ridenour
5//7/1944 - 4/5/2020
On April 5, 2020 Carla succumbed to the ravages of Alzheimer's and passed away at home.
Carla will be sorely missed as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and dear friend.
In response to the Corona virus pandemic, there will be no public services at this time, but a memorial service will be held in late summer or fall as medical needs allow. At that time, a proper Obituary will be printed.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
