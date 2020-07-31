1/1
Carma Halverson
1934 - 2020
Carma Halverson
May 4, 1934 - July 27, 2020
Carma Halverson, 86, of Coburg, Oregon passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was married to her sweetheart, Lloyd Halverson in 1992 who preceded her in death in 2010. She was also preceded by her parents Chester and Verna Brown, brother Don Hill, Brother Ross Brown, and her daughter Donna Rose Ranae. Surviving are her 3 children, Richard Cummins of Coburg, OR, Karen Vinson of Cottage Grove OR, and Ronald Abbott of Redmond, OR, sisters Yvonne Dixon of Springfield, OR, Jeanette Christiansen of Atlanta, GA, and Shanna Johnson of Springfield, OR, brothers C. James Brown of Eugene, OR, and Dale Brown of Coburg, OR. She cherished her family and enjoyed being with 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a loving aunt to numerous individuals. Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com and add any special memories of Carma you may want to share at www.musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
