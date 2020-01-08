|
Carmen Leyva Gonzales
July 16, 1924 - January 04, 2020
On January 4, 2020 our beautiful mom passed away at the age of 95. She was born on July 16, 1924 in Tucson, AZ to parents Henry and Trinidad Leyva.
Carmen worked as a cashier at Meier & Frank in Eugene, OR and retired in 1988 and was a homemaker. She enjoyed her hobbies - poetry, making pinatas, loved crocheting but most all her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She married Miguel H. Gonzales on September 6, 1947 in Tucson, AZ. He passed away December 9, 1974. 2 sons preceded her in death, Ronnie Gonzales (August 26, 1995) and David Gonzales ( June 20, 2019).
She is survived by 3 sons: Richard of Eugene, Daniel of Eugene and Robert of Yoncalla; 2 daughters: Anna Stewart of Springfield and Margaret Gonzales of Eugene; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, January 17 at 10:30, Rosary at 11:30 and Mass at 12:15 at St. Marys Catholic Church, 1062 Charnelton, Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020