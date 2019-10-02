|
|
Carmen Silva McBirney
October 16, 1926 - September 25, 2019
Carmen Silva McBirney passed away on September 25 from age related illness, at home with her family by her side. She was 92 years old.
She was born October 16, 1926 in San Francisco California to Antonio Silva and Astrid (Ohlsson) Silva. She attended Lowell High School in San Francisco, and then University of California at Berkley. She married Alexander Robert McBirney in April 1947, and settled in Eugene in 1965 with him and their four children. Alexander worked as a professor in the Department of Volcanology at the University of Oregon while she took care of the house and children, and entertained family, friends, and members of the geology department. She and Alexander traveled extensively which gave her opportunities to use the many foreign languages she had learned, namely Spanish, Russian, German, French, and even some Italian.
After the children left home she spent her time gardening, reading, participating in a local book review club, enjoying her four grandchildren, and doing crossword puzzles and sudoku.
Although she was beautiful, intelligent, and well educated, Carmen was always modest and unassuming. She took whatever life brought her way with calm reserve, and never complained about adverse circumstances. We enjoyed her unpretentious wit and wisdom, and will miss her very much.
She is survived by daughter Anne McBirney of France, and grandsons Mathieu and Andre (Mona and son Casper) of LA; daughter Christine Ryan (Kevin) and grandson Chris of Eugene, daughter-in-law Karlen McBirney of Sandpoint, Idaho, and granddaughter Margaux in Seattle. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sons, Martin and Richard.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 16th at 11:00 AM at the Hope Abbey at the Eugene Masonic Cemetery, at University Street and 25th Avenue. A reception will follow at the Laurelwood Pub at 2700 Columbia Street.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019