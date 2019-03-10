|
November 28, 1925 - February 27, 2019
With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend, Carol Hope Souter Ferguson in Eugene on February 27, 2019 at the age of 93 of natural causes.
Carol was born on November 28, 1925 in Boston, Massachusetts to Louis and Gladys Souter. The youngest of three sisters, she grew up in Hingham, Massachusetts, a suburb 20 miles south of Boston. Her sisters were Cecily Souter Stark, and Mary Louisa Souter. She graduated from Hingham High School in 1943 where she shined on the Field Hockey, and Tennis teams as well as the Drama Club. Her high school yearbook caption described her so perfectly, "The better you know her, the better you like her." Upon graduation, her family moved west to Long Beach, California seeking a better climate for her Mother's health.
Carol graduated from Long Beach Community College in 1944 with a degree in Marketing and Retail and began work at Buffum's Department Store. She later went to work at Douglas Aircraft where she worked on the A-20 Havoc Bomber as a riveter and she became a part of the female work force known as Rosie the Riveter. After World War II, Carol volunteered at the local Officers Club and through friends she met her future husband Jim Ferguson, a Navy Medical Corpsman. In 1954 Carol and Jim married in Long Beach, CA and then moved to a naval base in Bremerton, Washington where Jim was stationed. They remained married for 32 years while raising a family of four in Eugene, Oregon.
Carol lived a busy life while raising her family and would often be seen at the Sheldon High School track running her daily mile or at the tennis courts playing with the kids or an optimistic opponent. Being physically fit and strong was so important to Carol. It was a way of life for her. During these years, she worked in the library at Spencer Butte Junior High School and retired in 1979. Her marriage ended in 1985 and she went on to become a home owner, a business owner and was quick to cultivate a loving community around the tennis court, and through church life. She enjoyed volunteering at the Oregon Air and Space Museum and at the Springfield Senior Center where she shared freshly baked cookies each week. Carol loved developing personal relationships and made those she touched feel so very special.
All throughout her life, wherever she went, people would gravitate toward her warmth. Carol was adored by so many people of all ages and backgrounds. She exemplified her middle name of "Hope". Carol was deeply committed to her faith which brought her great strength, joy and peace. She was a radiant, generous, considerate, compassionate and thoughtful woman. She led a life of unconditional love and service and cared for many people in need. She moved through life with resilience and grace, and was the cornerstone of the family. We will always remember her warm smile, her passionate love of life, her dedication to friends and family, and her timeless beauty with elegant style.
She will be remembered by her grandchildren as a light that shone God's resilience, love and hope among family and friends. She was a role model, and their number #1 fan, always remembering their birthdays and cheering them up after difficult times. She was an amazing baker with loads of cookies in the house at the ready for hungry kids.
Her Great-grandchildren will remember her by her determination to always get better and as a life-long learner.
She is survived by John Ferguson (Jennifer), Anchorage, AK, Sue Pflughoft (Fred), Pinedale, WY, Mary Borden (Eric), Veneta, OR, Ellen Ferguson (Robert), Portland, OR, Jim Ferguson (Former husband) Eugene. Grandchildren, Casey Giles, Ryan Borden, Margot Ferguson, Drew Pflughoft, Kit Pflughoft, Kate Westlake, Claire Westlake, Jonathan Westlake. Great Grandchildren Makayla Giles, Jordan Giles, Violet Borden, Owen Pflughoft, Taylor Borden.
Memorial Service will be in May 2019, details to follow.
We are grateful to Carol's caregivers at Avamere River Park, The Rawlin at Riverbend Memory Care facility and PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. We appreciate your unconditional care, love and concern for our mother, Carol.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 10, 2019