06/17/1942 - 10/25/2019
Carol Anne John would like to let all of you know that her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, gardening and reading to her heart's content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for children and grandchildren to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed.
Carol John, daughter, sister, wife, mother, nurse, healer, gardener, woodworker, musician, therapist, and believer left this earth on Friday 10-25-19. Carol loved farm cooking, flowers, people, the church, choirs, woodworking, dark chocolate, travel, music and red wine. Not necessarily in that order. She hated oppressors, regulations, standard time, disease, paperwork, and hypocrites. Not necessarily in that order.
In her time capsule: Born in Filer Idaho she has been an Oregon resident since 1958. Carol received her RN from Lane Community College, a Bachelors in Social & Public Affairs from the U of O, a Nurse Practitioner Certificate from BYU, and in her later years received a Master's degree in Marriage & Family Counseling from Northwest Christian University. She had a distinguished career at LCC Student Health Center, started the Women's Health Clinic at the U of O, was the Psychiatric Charge Nurse at the Johnson Psychiatric Unit at Peace Health Hospital, as well as assisting in many private practices. Carol was the past president of the Oregon Nurses Association and the Oregon Nurse Practitioners Association. Carol's distinguished service was highlighted by the mentoring of many Nurse Practitioners throughout Oregon.
Carol had many passions. She married twice. Carol practiced parenting with her husband Dick Metzler after the birth of Denise and then Linette. Carol practiced farming and master gardening during these early years. In addition to overflowing rose, flower, and vegetable gardens – one could always find the pet goat(s), dogs, birds, and cats. In 1980 she married a second time to Leonard John, the Sheldon High School Band teacher who put together the marching band for the movie Animal House and directed many community bands.
Carol was predeceased by soul mate Leonard John. She will be missed by her daughters and their spouses: Denise and Michael Bean, Linette and Sean Bergmann, Step Children: Tom, Dan, Jennifer and Greg, thirteen grandchildren and her beloved sister Joyce Yost and brother Dale Snyder.
Carol gave her love, life and her heart to everyone around her. At the end, her heart was all used up. She left this world as she had lived: surrounded by the family she grew, prayer, songs of praise, songs from old musicals, tears, and lots of laughter. She lived 28165 days. Not enough for those of us who loved her, but the perfect number according to God's perfect plan.
Carol will be missed as a mother, sister, grandmother and friend. To live in hearts is to not die but to be honored and celebrated forever.
Please join us for Carol's celebration on Monday November 4th, 1:30 PM at First Baptist Church of Eugene, 3550 Fox Meadow Rd, Eugene OR 97408.
