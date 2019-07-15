Home

Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Carol Lee Brittingham Clay
1954 - 2019
To all who loved and knew her, it is with great sorrow that I inform you of the death of my loving wife Carol (Britt) Lee Brittingham Clay on July 2, 2019. She was 65 years old. Born in Los Angeles, California in May of 1954, she was the youngest daughter of Donald and Marion Brittingham.
She attended San Gabriel High School in San Gabriel California followed by a decades long career as a hairstylist in Eugene, Oregon.
Carol was a dedicated wife to Danny Clay and mother to daughter Sarah Brittingham and sons Adam T. Clay and Timothy S. Clay. In addition to her children, she leaves behind her younger brother, James Brittingham (Susan) and a wonderful, loving family of an aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to family members, Carol will be missed by the groups in which she was actively involved, including but not limited to alumni, respiratory health and jewelry groups where some of her dearest and most deeply trusted friends were profoundly saddened by the news of her passing.
At her request, no services are planned.
Memorial donations can be made in the name of Carol Brittingham Clay to the ARC of Lane County.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 15 to July 16, 2019
