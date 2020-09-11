Carol Mapp
10/29/1928 - 07/14/2020
It is with great sadness that we say farewell to Carol, a great mother, colleague, and friend, present and vital until the end, faithful and kind, unforgettable. We are grateful to have had her in our lives and richer for having known her.
Carol Blackwell Mapp was born in Henderson, Kentucky on October 29, 1928, the only daughter of Paul Alexander Blackwell and Olive Nord Blackwell. She passed away on July 14, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. She was 91.
Her early life was spent in Henderson; Jamestown, New York; Owensboro, Kentucky; Lakewood New York; Grosse Ile, Michigan; and Youngstown, Ohio. Her family settled in Buffalo, New York, where she finished high school. She then attended the University of Rochester, graduating with honors with a BA in English. In college, she met Thomas Mapp, marrying him in 1951. She followed Tom as he moved through the Navy, law school, legal practice, the Foreign Service, and a teaching career at the University of Oregon. During that time, she was a teacher, a model home hostess, and a mother. With Tom, she lived in Charleston, South Carolina; Champaign-Urbana, Illinois; San Mateo, California, Alexandria, Virginia; and Le Havre and Paris, France. The couple moved to Eugene, Oregon with their two sons Ken and Jeff in 1964, and there had a third son Paul. Carol and Tom were divorced in 1968. In Eugene, Carol studied and taught at Lane Community College and worked as a legal secretary. She then took a position as an administrative assistant in the Lane County Sheriff's Office, where she worked for 24 years.
Carol was a devoted parent and grandparent. She raised her children well and remained part of their lives as they grew to adulthood. She welcomed two waves of grandchildren into her home, enriching their lives with the attention and caring she gave. Her home was always welcoming, supportive, and fun. No grandmother enjoyed grandchildren more.
Carol was an avid folk dancer, joining the Veselo Community Folk Dancers in the 1970s. She danced until her knees refused to cooperate, and then supported the group with regular and enthusiastic attendance. She was on the Veselo board for many years and made many lifetime friends there.
As all who knew her will attest, Carol was a devoted pet owner all her life, having had at least five dogs and more cats—often rescued—than can be reliably counted.
Carol was curious, an avid reader, and she had a lifelong interest in alternative medicine, natural foods, and personal growth. In the 1990s, she joined the Spiritual Growth Center in Eugene. She was an active member, made many friends there, studied to become a spiritual practitioner, was on the center's board of directors, and inspired many with her commitment and compassion.
Carol was a contented knitter before retirement and took up piano after retiring.
Carol is survived by her three sons, Ken, Jeff, and Paul and their wives Karen, Tamra and Florence, and her four grandchildren, William, Christopher, Anouk, and Chloe.
All who knew Carol recognized her positive, kind, and loving spirit. She was an active, aware, and gracious participant in life right to her final day. We thank you Carol for a life well lived. We try to be as you were, to ease our pain by keeping your spirit with us.
Donations in honor of her life can be sent to:
Center for Spiritual Living, Eugene.
Greenhill Humane society.
Veselo Community Folk Dancers, Inc.
