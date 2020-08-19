1/1
Carol McAllister
1937 - 2020
Carol McAllister
03/04/1937 - 08/05/2020
Carol June McAllister of Springfield, Oregon, passed away on August 5, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born in Everett, Washington, on March 4, 1937, the daughter of Harold Potter and Ethel B. Meyer.
Carol was the oldest of four siblings. She graduated from Eugene High School in 1956 and attended Pacific Lutheran University. She toured Europe for several months with her 3 best friends. She devoted many hours to helping others through her commitment with her church, time making quilts and clothes for the disadvantaged overseas. Carol married Dean McAllister on June 15, 1963, for 57 wonderful years.
She worked as a beautician, wife, mother, seamstress and many other roles. She is survived by her brothers, Warren, Roger and Wayne along with her husband Dean, her sons David, Marvin and daughter Gail. Her granddaughters include Paige, Lexi, Bridgette, Emily, Allison, and grandson Gavin. A memorial for family only was held with the help of her quilting and church family on the day of her death.
Arrangements entrusted to West Lawn Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
