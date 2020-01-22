|
|
Carol Pennington
12/11/1932 - 12/14/2019
Carol Pennington passed away peacefully from cancer at her home, on December 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 87. Carol was born in Evanston, Illinois in 1932 to Harry and Anastasia Maher. She grew up in Winnetka, Illinois and graduated from New Trier High School there. Her father was the architect for New Trier High School. She attended the University of Illinois for almost two years and met her future husband, John Pennington, at that time. Carol and John were married in 1953. They moved to St. Louis, MO where their first son (John Jr.) was born. In 1955 they moved to Eugene, OR where John established the Pennington Crossarm Company. Except for 1964 to 1967, when they moved back to Winnetka, IL, they lived in Eugene the remainder of their lives. Carol and John raised three boys in Eugene. Carol was very active in with sports (golf, tennis, skiing), loved horseback riding – at one point stabling her horse on Country Club Road just west of the Eugene Country Club. Carol was a member of St. Paul parish where her children attended elementary school. She was a homemaker and loving mom who was often traveling to various sporting events and tournaments with her sons all over the state. She loved dogs and always had one or two dogs at home. She walked almost daily at Alton Baker park with her dogs and friends. She and John liked to travel and particularity to the Oregon Coast and central Oregon where the family often spent weekends. Carol was an avid bridge player and played last just ten days prior to her passing.
Carol is survived by her three sons, John (Paula), Mike (Terri), David, and her grandson Jack She is also survived by her sister, Ann Hosbein of Winnetka, IL. She is predeceased by her husband John and her granddaughter, Alexis. Carol thoroughly enjoyed family and friends. She had a great sense of humor, loved animals, and led a full life. When asked if her glass was half-empty half-full, she always said: "I'm a glass half-full person". That is how she lived her long, wonderful life. She will be missed by all who knew her. At Carol's request, no service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol's name to Greenhill Humane Society or to the UO Foundation Alexis Pennington Scholarship Fund.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020