Carole Hammond died on Sunday morning, May 19, 2019, at Sacred Heart Medical Center RiverBend in Springfield, Oregon. She passed away peacefully with loved ones at her side. She was 82.
Carole Renèe Hammond
1936 - 2019
She was born to Vernon Lloyd and Lois Thomas Lloyd in Portland in 1936. She had many fond memories of growing up in wartime Portland, with a truck driver father and a shipyard electrician mother, and with impossibly late sunsets. She moved to Eugene with her mother and sister, and attended the final years of University High School (Go Ducks!) and graduated from the first graduating class of 1954 from Eugene High School, later renamed South Eugene High School.
Carole attended dental assistant school in San Francisco, the adventure of her young life. She graduated in 1955, and moved to Portland. She met and married her first husband, Raun Kucera, moved back to Eugene, and had two children, Scott and Jill.
Carole was an avid genealogist, and was an early member of the Oregon Genealogical Society in Eugene. She was President of OGS twice, and made many life-long friends. She also helped adopted people find their birth parents on several occasions.
In 1998 Carole celebrated three life-changing events, she had her first grandchild, she married Jack Hammond, and she retired after nearly 50 years of work in dental offices. She was preceded in death by her beloved Jack two years ago.
Survivors include her son, Scott, her daughter, Jill, her sister, Peggie, and three grandchildren. Her housemates at Sheldon Oaks miss her dearly. A celebration of life will be held at Musgrove Lane Memorial Gardens on Thursday, June 6 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 2, 2019