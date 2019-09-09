|
Caroline Klansnic
June 25, 1925 - Sept. 4, 2019
Caroline Louise Klansnic, 94, of Cottage Grove, OR passed away on September 4, 2019. She was born in Chambers, NE to parents Salem and Hilda (Peterson) Magnusson on June 25, 1925. She was a full time mother and homemaker until her children were in middle school, when she went to work at the Cottage Grove School District as a cook and custodial person, outlasting several administrators with a tenure of 22 plus years, retiring in 1986. Caroline loved to garden, sewing, making lingerie, dolls, dancing, music, canning, coast trips, animals, dressing nice and getting her hair and nails done. She was a member of the VFW Post 3473, the 1st Baptist Church and a 30 year TOPS participant. Caroline married Lester Robert Turpin in 1942 in Cottage Grove, who passed in 1998 after 56 years of marriage, and she later married Richard Klansnic in 2000 in Cottage Grove. She is survived by daughter Sandra Morris of Cottage Grove; son Ronald (Karen) Turpin of Dorena; daughter Sharron (Hobart) Kephart of White City; son Neil (Ann) Turpin of Eugene; daughter Lynnette (Jerry Vicars) Gamble of Eugene; son Joel (Denise) Turpin of Creswell; 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Caroline is preceded in death by 1st husband Lester Turpin, 2nd husband Richard, 3 sisters, 3 brothers and 2 grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 14th at the 1st Baptist Church, 301 S 6th Str., Cottage Grove. Arrangements by Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the 1st Baptist Church, located at 301 S 6th St, Cottage Grove, OR 97424 or the Cottage Grove Humane Society located at 33 N 8th St, Cottage Grove, OR 97424.
