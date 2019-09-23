|
|
Caroline May (Ullrich) Stevens
5/22/1932 - 8/27/2019
Caroline May (Ullrich) Stevens, age 87, passed away August 27, 2019 at Bonaventure of Gresham, Oregon. She was born May 22, 1932 in Ute, Iowa, the daughter of George and Iris (Wilson) Ullrich.
Caroline lived in many places, but her favorite was her home in the woods on the mountain in Lincoln City, OR. She worked many years at Tektronix as a circuit board designer and manager of the department, director of the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, and for a hospice center in Newport, OR. Caroline took great pride in being a founding board member of the Lincoln City Cultural Center and Toastmasters of Lincoln City. She loved to square dance, travel, and volunteer within her community. Caroline was the kind of mother that, in the words of her son Patrick, "She never gave up on me."
She is survived by her six children, Colleen Murphy, Patrick (Stephanie) Murphy, Shannon (Chris) Santhon, Larry (Sue) Stevens, Kenny Stevens (Rita Ulver long-time companion), Kathleen Stevens; Her Grandchildren Matthew (Jessa), Mitchell (Lauren), and Mickey (Channele) Wingrove; Zion Mills, Caityln, and Aaron Murphy; Sean and Lucas Santhon, Patricia McBratney Garcia (Jesse), Crystal McBratney Telles and 15 ½ great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Janet Alayne (Wes) Wessels and her sister-in-law Myrna Ullrich (Bo Allen), nieces and nephews Gayle Bast, Greg Wessels, Ann (Patrick) Grieb, Debra (Greg) Wilhelm, Timothy (Collete) Ullrich. She loved spending time with her close friends Wayne King, Coni Scott, Elizabeth Black, Sally Stark, and Elaine Babic. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Iris (Wilson) Ullrich, her brother Stanley Ullrich, and ex-husbands Robert Murphy and Kenneth Stevens.
Her memorial service will be held on September 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The Hidden Woods B & B, 19380 E Summertime Dr, Sandy, OR 97055. Please RSVP to (503) 622-5754.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Bonaventure of Gresham, Oregon for all their support, kindness and excellent loving care. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367 where she was a founding board member.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019