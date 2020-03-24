|
|
Carolyn Freeman
3/30/1940 - 6/10/2019
Carolyn Janet Freeman of Trent died June 10, 2019 of kidney disease and complications of dementia. She left the world peacefully at age 79, holding her daughter's hand.
Carolyn was born March 30, 1940, in Los Angeles, CA to Dorothy and David Smith during the short break between the Great Depression and America entering World War ll. Her early childhood was spent in rural Western Oregon. Her playground was a stand of old growth Douglas fir.
She loved playing outdoors, especially exploring the wonders of the Oregon Coast and its creatures. Smart as a whip, she even skipped a grade. Later, her family "moved to town" and in high school she joined the yearbook and student newspaper.
Carolyn graduated with the class of 1957 and was chosen by faculty to be the final student to walk across the graduation stage of Eugene High School before it became known as South Eugene High School. She went on to attend the University of Oregon where she studied anthropology and worked in the biology lab.
Carolyn was fiercely proud of her loved ones, offering unconditional loyalty and support as a sister, mother, granddmother, and aunt. She encouraged everyone to make their own decisions and be their most authentic self. She was kind, thoughtful, generous, and never turned away a stranger. She believed passionately in justice for every living being.
Carolyn's intelligence was highlighted by her hobbies. She loved Scrabble and was both a fierce combatant and patient teacher. She also enjoyed the New York Times crossword puzzles and worked to solve them daily for as long as she was able. She was moved deeply by poetry and music. She favored the works of John Lennon, Bob Dylan, and E. E. Cummings, while appreciating live music most of all. She subscribed to New Yorker magazine and always read the poems first. She lived modestly and was both resourceful and creative, capable of preparing an entire four course meal using only a bottle of ketchup and a brown paper bag.
Along with being bright, Carolyn had a unique perspective that awarded her a greater than average appreciation for the small wonders of life - the simple joys. She loved spending time with her little dog, looking at flowers, listening to her favorite musicians, and simply being present with her family. She carried this balance of grace and nature through her entire life. Carolyn is deeply missed, well-loved, and still feels ever-present.
Donations may be made in her honor to or the American Civil Liberties Union.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 24 to Mar. 30, 2020