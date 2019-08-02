|
Carolyn Mead
06/03/1941 - 07/27/2019
Carolyn June Mead age 78, left this earth suddenly but peacefully in her sleep while in New York City vacationing with her children and grandkids. The suddenness of this transition has left her family stunned since her infinite warmth and loving heart was the sun her family orbited.
Born in Peoria, IL to Phillip and Ida Mae Hammer, she was the youngest of nine children. She is survived by her remaining sister Myrna Harding of Peoria, IL. Carolyn married Paul Cleek in 1962 and moved to Pompano, FL where she was widowed soon after the birth of her first child Kelly. In 1968 she met and married the love of her life, Jack Mead, and they had a son together, John in 1969. As she frequently said, she would follow Jack anywhere and she soon did—moving to Oregon sight unseen in 1974. The Eugene YMCA became a second home when she began working at the reception desk in 1978. Many members received her goofy charm, humorous antics and occasionally an off-key song along with their membership.
Despite her great care and affection, Jack predeceased Carolyn in 2003. Her light flickered briefly, but was soon recharged with the energy she received from her growing numbers of grandchildren. Her family meant everything to her and in turn they lovingly teased, cajoled and adored her. To be Carolyn's kid was to realize that her family extended far beyond her nuclear one— her YMCA family, her Creswell family and many others sucked in by her warm gravitational pull. If you were lucky enough to be adopted into Carolyn's crew, you discovered that you had a lifelong advocate, cheerleader, counselor and friend all rolled into one. No one was more genuinely happy for your successes or more willing to help you recover from any failures. Membership into Carolyn's world was irrevocable and sometimes came with advice you didn't know you needed, corny presents from the heart and a kick in the ass you would appreciate later. Loyalty like hers is rare.
Besides her human family, Carolyn loved all animals. She was a known dog whisperer and all family pets seemed to love her just a little bit more. To be Carolyn's dog was a sweet gig.
Carolyn was the best mom, grandmother, wife, mother-in-law, sister and daughter that anyone could ask for. She was the definition of unconditional love and her sincere generosity will be missed by countless many. Most of all, her children John Mead, (wife Melinda) of Canby, OR, daughter Kelly Mead of Simsbury, CT will try to fill the hole her absence leaves. Her cherished grandkids ; Tyler, Claire, Jackson and Allison will keep her memory alive by recounting numerous tales of mischief they shared together.
Carolyn was lucky enough to be surrounded by many friends but left behind a few special ones her family is grateful for; Ernie and Sharon Wilson and her core YMCA family—you know who you are. While her nuclear family is still in disbelief that a star that bright has dimmed, they promise to keep her spirit alive with frequent stories, committing acts of kindness and wearing a little more "bling".
At Carolyn's request no service is planned. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Greenhill Humane Society or The Eugene Family YMCA.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, 2019