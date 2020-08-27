1/1
Carolyn Woodring Roche
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Woodring Roche
Carolyn Woodring Roche, age 80, passed away suddenly August 7, 2020.
Carolyn was born in Yankton, SD to Glen and Muriel Woodring. When she was six, the family moved to Corvallis, OR. where her father built and operated the 29th St. Market. Carolyn graduated from Oregon State University in 1962 and remained a lifelong Beaver fan. She received a Masters Degree in Physical Therapy at University of Iowa in 1965.
After graduating from University of Iowa, Carolyn joined the Physical Therapy Unit at a Minneapolis hospital. While working at the hospital, she met Tom Roche who was on the staff. In 1978, they married in Corvallis, and she began a 29-year career at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene. She was instrumental in expanding the Physical Therapy program for orthopedic in-patients. She was well respected by orthopedic surgeons, wrote many of the protocols and was mentor to many.
Tom and Carolyn loved golf, gardening, the Oregon coast, and hosting extraordinary holiday gatherings for the family.
Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, brother Dean, and husband Tom. She is survived by her brother Gary, (Shirley), nieces Gretchen Savage, Deanne Woodring, and Joyce Horstcotte, and nephew, Ned Woodring. There will be a celebration of life at an undetermined future date.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved