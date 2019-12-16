|
Carroll Daisy Rao
March 24, 1939 - December 11, 2019
Born March 24, 1939 in Trout Creek, Michigan – one of two daughters born to Russell and Lovina Moffitt. At the age of 4, the family moved to St. Paul, Minnesota. In 1947, the family moved to Winchester, Idaho.
Carroll married Francis J. Rao, July 15, 1955, in Winchester, Idaho. They had three children, born in Cottonwood, Idaho. In 1965 the family moved to Cottage Grove, Oregon and had another child. The family moved to Springfield, Oregon in 1970.
Carroll worked for Eugene Fruit Growers (cannery) for a few years until it was bought out by Agripac, where she continued to work for 27 years. Francis, her husband passed away April 1, 2000.
Her hobbies were crafts, flower gardening, crocheting, and she was a Sprint Car Race fan.
Survivors are 3 daughters – Teresa (Don) Farley. Tina (Bill) Henson, Maria (Mike) Buck, one son Frank Rao, and a sister Joyce Jones, 5 half brothers that are deceased, and 1 sister-in-law still alive; 9 grandchildren 5 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
There is a viewing scheduled for Dec. 18th at 3:30-4:30 at Andreason's (Buell) Chapel, 320 N. 6th, Springfield. Funeral will be held Dec. 19th at 11:00am at Lewis Cemetery, Sweet Home Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019