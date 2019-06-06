Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Carroll Staats
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carroll Staats

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carroll Staats Obituary
-STAATS.CARROLL.jpg.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:130px;">


Carrol C. Staats
August 17, 1925 -
June 1, 2019

Carrol Catherine Staats was born on August 17, 1925 at Coffee Creek, MT to Hurst & Eva (Smail) Staats. She chose to serve God as a young girl and entered the ministry in 1951. She went to Taiwan in 1963 returning to OR in 2000. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Melvin, Leah, Donna, Iris Cheshire and Iva Welton. She is survived by nephews; Loren, Ronald, Gary (Sue) Welton, Dennis Staats, and nieces; Carol Welton, Gail Riggs, & Linda Cheshire.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 10:30 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am at Musgrove Family Mortuary, 225 S. Danebo Ave, Eugene, Oregon. She will be laid to rest at Lane Memorial Gardens, Eugene, Oregon.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now