Carrol Catherine Staats was born on August 17, 1925 at Coffee Creek, MT to Hurst & Eva (Smail) Staats. She chose to serve God as a young girl and entered the ministry in 1951. She went to Taiwan in 1963 returning to OR in 2000. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Melvin, Leah, Donna, Iris Cheshire and Iva Welton. She is survived by nephews; Loren, Ronald, Gary (Sue) Welton, Dennis Staats, and nieces; Carol Welton, Gail Riggs, & Linda Cheshire.
Carrol C. Staats
August 17, 1925 -
June 1, 2019
A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 10:30 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am at Musgrove Family Mortuary, 225 S. Danebo Ave, Eugene, Oregon. She will be laid to rest at Lane Memorial Gardens, Eugene, Oregon.
