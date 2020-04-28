|
Catherine Larson
Catherine Larson of Eugene died on March 18, 2020 in Corvallis. She was 66 years old. A fearless fighter who also knew how to have fun, she defied convention and lived her life in accordance with her own vision.
Catherine attended the University of Oregon, earning a BA in English in 1974. Graduate studies took her to New York, where she received a Master's degree in English from NYU in 1976. Catherine's path then took her to Berkeley, where she rented a house, which she dubbed "The Thin Hotel," and welcomed people to stay, whatever their circumstances. While in Berkeley she became involved with the disability rights movement, a cause that she was passionate about throughout her life. She returned to Eugene in 1979 and attended the University of Oregon and earned a Masters of Fine Arts in Creative Writing in 1981.
An avid reader, Catherine was well versed in a wide variety of subjects, in particular literature, poetry, religion, the environment and history. As one friend recalls, she was "always enriching herself and sharpening her curiosity about life…She didn't drift at the direction of the wind or fate…she was a force."
During the 1980s, Catherine advocated for the right of people with disabilities to live independently in their own homes. She worked tirelessly on this front to educate the public and empower and assist those with disabilities to achieve and manage their own independent living situations. She was a member of Oregonians for Independent Living, and lobbied the State legislature in Salem on their behalf.
A Eugenean since birth, she lamented the degradation of the physical beauty of her hometown over the course of her lifetime. This led her to become involved in urban planning issues. It was at an organizing meeting regarding riverfront development in the mid-1980s that Catherine first met Thomas Lester, beginning a relationship and political partnership that would span more than three decades. Together, they advocated for the practice of urban design, hoping to make Eugene a more beautiful city.
She had a strong belief that the presence of nature in the city had profound benefits to all citizens, especially children. She served on the board of Nearby Nature, and as a member of the Citizen Planning Committee for the Whilamut Natural Area (formerly East Alton Baker Park), she wrote much of the management plan for the area, which still guides its use today.
A writer by talent and training, Catherine used the written word to seek change in the world and to cement her many friendships. Her personal letters, written with wit, whimsy and perfect grammar, were works of epistolary art.
She found spiritual resonance in Eastern Orthodox Christianity and meaning in the services at St. John the Wonderworker Orthodox Church.
As a lifelong defender of the most vulnerable among us, she publicly opposed the establishment of doctor assisted suicide in Oregon. Throughout her life, she strove to take care of everyone she saw who was in need. To the ones she loved, she offered her warrior spirit, her calm, her compassion and her strength, to hold them up.
Catherine is survived by her life partner, Thomas Lester; three brothers and their wives: Charlie Larson and Gloria Rios, Richard Larson and Barbara Cowan, and John and Debbie Larson, all of the Eugene area, and twelve loving nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Deborah Larson, also of Eugene, and her beloved sister, Marian Trummer, of Germany.
An announcement for a memorial service will be made at a future date. Donations in honor of Catherine may be made by contributing to Physicians for Compassionate Care Educational Foundation, PO Box 1933, Yakima WA 98907.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020