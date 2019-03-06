|
November 23, 1918 - February 3, 2019
Catherine Everman Perry Putzier was born at home on November 23 during the influenza epidemic of 1918. She died on February 3, 2019 of old age, having outlived her parents, S.G. and Mae (Burchett) Everman. Her internment was private. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, March 11, at 3360 Fillmore St., between 1 PM and 4 PM.
Catherine was the third of six children and grew up outside Rainier, OR on 80 acres with her brothers and sisters: William Everman, Elizabeth Everman Stennick, Catherine Everman Perry Putzier, Richard Everman, Margaret Everman Lucker, and Charles Everman. She learned to garden, to can and preserve what was raised and gathered, to care for cattle and chickens, to milk and churn, and to sew, knit, embroider, and crochet. She graduated from Rainier Union High School in 1936, at the height of the Great Depression and moved to Portland with her best friend, Helen Van Swall LeConte, where they found jobs and an apartment. Helen and Catherine were lifelong friends. Helen is currently living in Seattle.
Catherine worked her way up in the Portland job market at jobs she didn't enjoy (making hair brushes, sewing canvas hatch covers for ships, being a telephone operator), until she got a good bookkeeping job for the Portland Gas & Coke Company. She and Helen went to the dances at the Odd Fellows Hall on Saturday nights, where she met Dale J. Perry. They were married on May 8,1943.
She is survived by her four children: Mary Grace Perry (Donald H. Micken, deceased), Jean Catherine Borland, Thomas Stephen Perry (Sherry), and Kathleen Victoria Kangas (Mike). She has three grandchildren: Angie E. Micken, Nicole Perry Shafer (Jesse), and Elizabeth Perry. She has two greatgrandchildren: Stella Catherine and Vivienne Jean Shafer. She also is survived by three step-children: Vernon Putzier (Anita), Richard Putzier, and Johnny Putzier. Vernon mowed and weeded Catherine's yard regularly for many years when Catherine wasn't able to do so any more.
After their marriage, Catherine and Dale bought 200 acres outside Eugene with a house, a barn, and outbuildings. She was a natural engineer. She tore down the old fireplace and rebuilt it so it would circulate warm air instead of the warm air whooshing up the chimney. We thought she was the bravest person we knew because when the spring-fed gravity water system quit working, she would get a flashlight and the dog and walk up the hill across the road, where she would take the leaves and debris off the intake pipe to restore the water flow. It was dark and in summer and fall, there were rattlesnakes, but she never complained.
The old farmhouse had been plumbed at night by the original owner, using extra pipe fittings because he didn't have enough time to go to the hardware store to get proper plumbing fittings. Catherine replumbed it, streamlining the plumbing by removing buckets of extra fittings. Every spring, she covered the kitchen floor with newspapers and took her rototiller apart, cleaning and oiling it and replacing the worn parts. She built and repaired fencing. She raised an enormous garden and canned or preserved almost everything her family ate. She and Dale raised cattle, pigs, and chickens. They milked as many as 14 cows by hand morning and night. She sold cream to Darigold, had 500 laying hens, and had an egg route.
Dale wore a white dress shirt each work day, and every summer Catherine would buy bolts of white cotton gabardine and make him a year's worth of dress shirts. She also made quilts for her family. She believed that quilts should be made from leftover fabric scraps and the quilting should be done by hand. Until her eyesight failed late in her life, that is how she quilted.
Like most women from her time, Catherine was a good cook. Dale's elderly relatives came to stay for several weeks each year and ate heartily. Catherine always sent them home with jars of homemade pickled beets, dill pickles, bread and butter pickles, and sweet pickles. She sold corn, tomatoes, green beans, and blackberries, which kept her children busy as well.
Early in their marriage, Catherine made dinners on Saturday night for their friends, Eddy and Dorothy Uchityl, and then they would play cards for the rest of the evening. The losers washed the dishes. It was said that the women never had to do the dishes. Later in their marriage, on Saturday nights, Catherine and Dale took their four children to Spencer Creek Grange and Crow Grange. She taught her children to dance and they can all foxtrot, schottische, do the Varsouvienne, jitterbug, two-step, and waltz.
Dale died on February 24,1959. After he died, Catherine ran the farm for two years, and she learned to drive a school bus, the third woman in the 4J district to do so, learning from her friend and neighbor, Marie McCollough, who was also widowed early. Eventually she went to night school to brush up on her office skills which enabled her to get an office job. She sold the cows and chickens, but she still raised a big garden, which continued to keep her children busy, and she continued to take her children to grange dances.
Later, she went to work for the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association, where she met Corrine Eastwood, who became a close friend. They worked together as long as ONPA kept an office at the University of Oregon. Catherine considered Corrine's daughter, Suzanne Eastwood Townsend her fifth child and Suzanne's husband, Eldon, her sixth child.
Catherine married John Putzier on March 3,1973 and they celebrated their wedding with a dance at the Crow Grange. When John retired from Weyerhauser, they bought 10 acres with a house and outbuildings just over the county line in Linn County, where they raised vegetables, and sold tomatoes and corn.
John died on November 1,1992. Catherine lived on and raised tomatoes and corn to sell until she was in her mid-90s.
Of course, we miss her, but she said many times that she didn't want any weeping because she lived the life she wanted to live. No one can ask for more.
