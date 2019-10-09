|
Cecelia Anne Warren
09/06/1948 - 09/25/2019
Cecelia died peacefully on 09/25/2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by the love of her life, her devoted husband of 31 years, Michael as well as her 6 children and step-children, Van, Aaron, Michael, Alecia, Michael and Denise. She is also survived by her mother Charmalee and sister Mary Ellen, 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Cecelia was born in Bend and graduated from Sheldon High. She graduated from Western Beauty College and spent the next 51 years as a Beautician and business owner. Cecelia touched the lives of many employees and customers especially cancer patients that suffered hair loss. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church, Fox Meadow Rd., Eugene, on Friday, November 1st at 1:00pm with reception to follow at 2:00pm
