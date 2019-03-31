|
Cecilia "Cec" Howard of Springfield passed away on March 19th of natural causes at the age of 90. She was born on April 19th, 1928 in Campbell, NE to Lambert and Georgiana Rose. The oldest of 6 brothers and sisters.
Cecilia Opal Howard
April 19, 1928 -
March 19, 2019
She married Beuford "Bud" Howard a police officer on September 23,1945, they had 2 children when they decided to settle in Springfield, Or. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by her Brother Clarence "Squirrel" Rose, two daughters Connie Collins (Brian), and Lana Balke, as well as her grandchildren which she adored: Jacqueline Hatzantonis, Chris Howard, Krystal Howard, as well as great-grandchildren Uniah Mccrae, Kamira Millington, Zayden Hawn, and Eli Hawn.
There will be a celebration of life on April 6th, 12:00 to 3:00 at the Springfield Moose Lodge, 2011 Laura St. Springfield OR. 97477.
In lieu of flower and cash donations should be made to Daughter Connie Collins at 215 Leah Ave Eugene, OR. 97404 to help defray burial costs.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 31, 2019