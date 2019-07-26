|
|
Cecil Duyck
5/5/1919 - 7/20/2019
Cecil John Duyck of Pleasant Hill died July 20. He was 100. He was born May 5, 1919 in Portland to Karl and Celina Duyck. He married Etha Kupetz in Eugene on June 11,1945. She died Jan. 2001.
He served in the US Navy (1942-45) as an Aviation Machinist Mate first class, stationed in The South Pacific. He was on the USS Lexington when it sank. After the war he was a mechanic, logger and crane operator for J.F. Oldham until he retired.
Survivors included two daughters, Carolyn Schroeder of Bend and Sandy (Scott) Gielish of Eugene; one brother, Richard of Creswell; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
No service will be held.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 26 to July 28, 2019