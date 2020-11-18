Chad Frank
January 16, 1990 - November 13, 2020
Chad Allen Frank was a beloved son, grandson, brother and father. He was born January 16, 1990 to Richard Frank and Jennifer Winn Phillips. He passed away at home on November 13, 2020 from Covid-19. He did not have any preexisting health conditions.
Chad will always be remembered for his kind and loving nature and generous heart.Chad always had a goofy sense of humor and was so much fun to be around. He loved all people and animals. Chad loved gardening, fishing, camping and boating. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was especially close to his father, who was his best friend. We will love you and miss you very much Chad!! You were such a bright, shining star in all our lives.
Chad is survived by his father, mother, step-mother Amber Frank, daughter Kylee Radiske, sisters Kaley Frank, Madysen Frank, Rylie Frank, grandparents Steve and Kay Winn and Jim and Gayle Frank, and grandmother Nina Brown. He is preceded in death by his sister Jessica Frank who was murdered in 2016.
Andreason's Cremation and Burial Services of Springfield is in charge of cremation services.
