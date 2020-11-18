1/1
Chad Frank
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chad Frank
January 16, 1990 - November 13, 2020
Chad Allen Frank was a beloved son, grandson, brother and father. He was born January 16, 1990 to Richard Frank and Jennifer Winn Phillips. He passed away at home on November 13, 2020 from Covid-19. He did not have any preexisting health conditions.
Chad will always be remembered for his kind and loving nature and generous heart.Chad always had a goofy sense of humor and was so much fun to be around. He loved all people and animals. Chad loved gardening, fishing, camping and boating. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was especially close to his father, who was his best friend. We will love you and miss you very much Chad!! You were such a bright, shining star in all our lives.
Chad is survived by his father, mother, step-mother Amber Frank, daughter Kylee Radiske, sisters Kaley Frank, Madysen Frank, Rylie Frank, grandparents Steve and Kay Winn and Jim and Gayle Frank, and grandmother Nina Brown. He is preceded in death by his sister Jessica Frank who was murdered in 2016.
Andreason's Cremation and Burial Services of Springfield is in charge of cremation services.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved