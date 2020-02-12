|
Chadwick "Chad" Crain
July 22, 1972 - February 8, 2020
Chad was a sermon in shoes: kind, considerate, wise and loving. He was laugh-out-loud funny and very quick. He considered his cancer diagnosis as a gift that drew him closer in his relationship with Jesus, and he handled it without self-pity. Chad was truly an inspiration to all who knew him for his steadfast faith, wisdom and peace. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend, and he will be greatly missed. Survivors include his dad Dan, mom Shawna, brothers Jason, Ryan and Aaron Crain, Justin and Joe Griffith, sister-in-law Mariska Crain, nephews Jayden and William, and nieces Delaney and Liz. His "graduation celebration" will be Friday, February 28th at 2pm-Northwood Christian Church 2425 Harvest Lane, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Northwood for the capital campaign.
See you on the other side, Sweetie. We love you very much.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020