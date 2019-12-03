|
Charlene Ewing
10/06/1926 - 11/30/2019
Charlene was born in Musselfork, Missouri to Charles Benjamin and Edith Mae (Richards) Walter. She was the youngest of 10 children. Growing up on a farm taught her to work hard and that lesson served her well through out her life.
She married Ray Ewing in 1946 and the couple moved west to seek their fortune eventually settling in the Eugene, Oregon area. Charlene spent 25 years on a farm near Linslaw, OR. where she managed the farm and raised her 4 children. She and her husband moved back to Eugene in 1988 where she spent her spare time at the gym, the swimming pool, walking all over town and growing flowers. She participated in many Portland Marathons and other walks in the Eugene area. She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Ewing-Fix of Longview, WA, Betty Griffin of Eugene, OR., a son, Al of Olympia, WA., and a sister Esther Wolf of Kansas City, MO.. Her husband preceded her in death in 2005 as did a son Bill in 2007 and a granddaughter Amy in 1999. She has 12 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, a great great grandchild and a great great step grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, December 14 at the First Baptist Church of Eugene located at 3550 Fox Meadow Road, Eugene, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
