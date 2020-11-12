Charles (Dick) Bringe
November 20th, 1926 - October 23rd, 2020
Born in Melrose, MN to Otto and Rose Bringe, dad was the last survivor of 10 siblings. He left high school at 17 to join the Navy and fight in WWII. He saw action in the South Pacific on a troop and supply ship where he was a gunner. Dad was also recalled for the Korean conflict in 1950. After WWII was over, he completed his high school education and an electrical apprenticeship. He decided to leave the snow behind and settled in Eugene, Oregon. He always said he settled in Eugene because it was the friendliest city he found in his travels. He married Rosemarie Athmann, also from Melrose MN. They wed at St Mary's Catholic Church in Eugene, Oregon in 1949. They joined St. Peter Parrish when it was founded and were lifelong members. His carpentry skills were put to good use on many projects with the church and for those in need.
Dad was always a go-getter. Starting at age 9 he built his own workbench, worked at small jobs to buy tools and eventually became a master carpenter as an adult. He could build anything from an addition to your home to fine furniture. After working for Rubenstein's Furniture for 30 years dad retired and formally started his own company, Bringe Working. Always happiest in his HUGE shop, or on the job, you would often hear him whistling while he worked. Mom and dad traveled to Europe and cruised through the Panama Canal. Primarily they reveled in their home life. They taught their grandkids to count by playing cards, a tradition they brought with them from the Midwest! Their home was always a center of warm, friendly gatherings for neighbors, family and friends. His daughters' friends were always eager to see if mom and dad wanted another "daughter"! Whether card games or meals it was the place to be.
Dad's life was well lived. He is survived by his wife Rose, daughters Luellen (Larry) Laurinat, Sandy (Byron) Murray and Nora (David) Fehringer, seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. We daughters are grateful for our wonderful childhood, the solid home life and values, our Catholic faith and his continuing love throughout our lives. We want to thank Lone Oak Assisted Living for going above and beyond. We could not have asked for more than the loving and professional care you gave. We would also like to thank Sacred Heart Hospice for their phenomenal support.
Dad's funeral service will be held on Friday, November 20th at noon at St Peter Catholic Church, 1150 Maxwell Road in Eugene. People wishing to attend are most welcome but must call the church office at 541-688-1051 to register due to COVID requirements. Unfortunately, there will be no card game after the funeral! In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Carmelites at 87609 Green Hill Road, Eugene OR 97402.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy