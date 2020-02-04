|
|
Charles Burns
April 6, 1948 - January 30, 2020
Charles David Burns of Springfield passed away January 30, 2020. He was 71. Charles was born April 6, 1948 in Portland, Oregon to Charles B. and Cleora E. (Rhoten) Burns.
After high school, Charles joined the United States Air Force in 1966. He later received an Associate Degree in Radiology Technology. He worked as a Radiology Technologist at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center for 35 years until his retirement.
Charles enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, spending time with his family and was a member of the Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife Karee; two sons, Eric (Sara) Burns and Kristopher (Penny) Burns; two daughters, Melodee Bray and McKenna Burns; seven grandsons, Alex Oeder, Bret Burns, Bishop Burns, Gideon Burns, Brendan Bray, Joshua Burns and Kristopher Burns; six granddaughters, Noel Burns, Vivian Bray, MaKayla Harlan, Cassidy Burns, AbbiGayle Bemiller and Mariah Burns; two brothers, Allen (Kathy) Burns and Buddy (Cyndy) Burns; and sister, Lynette Burns.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church in Springfield.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020