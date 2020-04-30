Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home
480 West 7th Street
Junction City, OR 97448
(541) 998-2152
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Curtis


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Curtis Obituary
Charles Curtis
5/25/1920 - 4/27/2020
Charles William Curtis, a fourth-generation Oregonian, passed away April 27, 2020 of complications from just too many birthdays. He was born May 25, 1920, and always said he was going to "Live to a 100 if it kills me!" His Grandma Tandy was the midwife for him and his siblings' births on the family farm in Harrisburg, Oregon. The middle child of his parents Chester Curtis and Della May Tandy Curtis, he was predeceased by all his brothers and sisters: Velda Kropf, Alice Toland, Delta Powell, Dean, Ann Davis, Elnora Malpass, and John Curtis.
Chuck married Donna Christensen in 1941 who preceded him in death in 1995. They had two daughters Gloria Lutz of McMinnville, OR and Shirley Curtis of Asheville, NC.
Surviving are granddaughter Andrea (Rick) McEvoy of McMinnville and grandson William Charles Curtis (Leslie) of Charlotte, NC along with his two great-grandchildren, John and Sarah Curtis. A granddaughter Elizabeth Joy Blakeley preceded him in death in 1997. Also surviving is his long-time companion of 22 years, Virginia Bonser of Eugene, OR, and her two sons Mike and Frank who helped him so much in his later years.
Chuck was a life-long grass seed farmer in Harrisburg who loved to hunt and fish. For the last 55 years, he has been a trap shooter, following the trapshooting circuit all over the US including Alaska and Hawaii. He won numerous awards for his accuracy with clay pigeons and was inducted into the PITA Hall of Fame in 2006. He last broke 100 straight targets at age 95. Most of his winters after retirement were spent at the Tucson Trap and Skeet Club in Arizona where he made many friends.
Chuck lived life to the fullest and never dwelled on age-related limitations. He bought a new pickup last April and enjoyed a hunting trip with Frank Bonser last September. More recently he was working on the summer garden with Virginia. Chuck/Dad/Gpa was an inspiration to us all, and lived a long life full of laughter, love, and compassion. We should all be so fortunate.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private graveside service. We hope to have a celebration of his life when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, his family would suggest donations in his memory to the Harrisburg Volunteer Fire Department or Harrisburg Area Museum.
Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -