Charles Curtis
5/25/1920 - 4/27/2020
Charles William Curtis, a fourth-generation Oregonian, passed away April 27, 2020 of complications from just too many birthdays. He was born May 25, 1920, and always said he was going to "Live to a 100 if it kills me!" His Grandma Tandy was the midwife for him and his siblings' births on the family farm in Harrisburg, Oregon. The middle child of his parents Chester Curtis and Della May Tandy Curtis, he was predeceased by all his brothers and sisters: Velda Kropf, Alice Toland, Delta Powell, Dean, Ann Davis, Elnora Malpass, and John Curtis.
Chuck married Donna Christensen in 1941 who preceded him in death in 1995. They had two daughters Gloria Lutz of McMinnville, OR and Shirley Curtis of Asheville, NC.
Surviving are granddaughter Andrea (Rick) McEvoy of McMinnville and grandson William Charles Curtis (Leslie) of Charlotte, NC along with his two great-grandchildren, John and Sarah Curtis. A granddaughter Elizabeth Joy Blakeley preceded him in death in 1997. Also surviving is his long-time companion of 22 years, Virginia Bonser of Eugene, OR, and her two sons Mike and Frank who helped him so much in his later years.
Chuck was a life-long grass seed farmer in Harrisburg who loved to hunt and fish. For the last 55 years, he has been a trap shooter, following the trapshooting circuit all over the US including Alaska and Hawaii. He won numerous awards for his accuracy with clay pigeons and was inducted into the PITA Hall of Fame in 2006. He last broke 100 straight targets at age 95. Most of his winters after retirement were spent at the Tucson Trap and Skeet Club in Arizona where he made many friends.
Chuck lived life to the fullest and never dwelled on age-related limitations. He bought a new pickup last April and enjoyed a hunting trip with Frank Bonser last September. More recently he was working on the summer garden with Virginia. Chuck/Dad/Gpa was an inspiration to us all, and lived a long life full of laughter, love, and compassion. We should all be so fortunate.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private graveside service. We hope to have a celebration of his life when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, his family would suggest donations in his memory to the Harrisburg Volunteer Fire Department or Harrisburg Area Museum.
