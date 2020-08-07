Charles E. Fairchild
April, 3 1928 - January 28, 2020
Charles E. Fairchild (Chuck) was born April 3, 1925 in Three Forks, Montana. Chuck had four brothers and two sisters, and is survived by his step-sister, Eddy Oumi. Chuck's family worked their way from Montana to Idaho. He worked from the time he was old enough to ride a horse. He was a member of the "Greatest Generation", serving in the Pacific Theater and in Korea. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Upon returning to Idaho, he married Eilene Pedey. They were married for fifty plus years. He married Dorothy Polley in 2014.
He never completed school past the eighth grade. Chuck worked as a heavy-duty diesel mechanic and construction supervisor. Chuck worked hard and played hard. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved to dance and play all kind of games.
The family was all important, providing for them, and celebrating with them. He loved them all.
His legacy lives on in his family, two sons, Chuck and Tony and daughter Trina. Also his daughter-in-laws, Sue and Candy. He has three grandsons, Seth, Joel, and Skylar and a granddaughter, Brenna. He has three great-granddaughters, Sloane, Sawyer, and Marlowe. He has two great-grandsons, Seeger and Charlie.
Chuck passed away on January 28, 2020 in Yuma; Az. Chuck wintered in Arizona for thirty plus years. He felt at home there.
Due to the Coved 19 pandemic, there will be a private interment. There will be a "Celebration of Life" next summer when it is safe for travel and gatherings. Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy