Charles Eden
08/01/1948 - 01/27/2020
Charles Taylor Eden, 71, of Eugene, Oregon passed away on Monday, January 27th surrounded by his family in Henderson, Nevada.
Charles was born August 1st, 1948, in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Paul and Lenore Eden. After graduating from Southern Oregon College in 1970, he moved back to Klamath Falls until leaving for a brief stint in North Carolina in 1982. In 1985 he moved to Eugene which he would call home for the remainder of his life.
He began his long career with Columbia Forest Products shortly after graduating college. When he moved to Eugene he went to work for States Industries, but eventually returned to Columbia Forest Products from where he retired in 2015. He loved his job as Sales Manager, enjoyed traveling for work and considered his colleagues friends. Through the years his hobbies included golfing, hunting, fishing, playing cribbage, camping at Long Creek, and feeding his granddogs Bailey and Belle. Charles had a fantastic sense of humor which he generously passed along to his 3 kids. He was an avid fan and supporter of all University of Oregon sports and multi-decade holder of season football and basketball tickets. Go Ducks!
Charles is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Paulette and Ken Banes of Klamath Falls, OR; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Lief Hochendoner of Henderson, NV; son and daughter-in-law, Taylor and Brittany Eden of Elmira, OR; daughter, Maureen Eden of Portland, OR; niece Shannon Whalen of Moran, WY; niece and her husband, Christina and Mike Sari of Klamath Falls, OR; grandchildren Jordan, Connor, Cailey, Sarah, and Cy, all of Eugene, OR; and many beloved cousins and grand nieces and nephews. His family was always very important to him.
A memorial service will be held at the Veteran's Memorial Building (the Vet's Club) in Eugene at 1 pm, Saturday, February 22nd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to kidneyfund.org
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020