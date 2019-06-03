|
|
Chuck was born to Charles A. "Dutch" and Vesta G. (Allison ) Kull of Noti. He lived his whole life locally.
Charles "Chuck" H. Kull
September 15, 1929 -
May 26, 2019
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. Chuck had his own log truck and he also drove for numerous other companies.
He is survived by daughter, Laura Roberts; granddaughter Annette Glover; 3 great-grandsons and numerous other relatives. There was also a group of dear friends and coffee-drinking buddies at the Busy Bee Cafe in Springfield and Kevin Wardrip who was especially helpful during his last months.
Predeceased by his wife Theresa F. (Traylor) Kull, grandson Chris Pedersen and son-in-law David Roberts Sr.
Services at Andreason's Chapel on Friday, June 7th, at 3:00 p.m.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 3, 2019