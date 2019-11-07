|
|
Charles Henry Burrows
April 5, 1930 - August 6, 2019
Charles Henry Burrows "Poppy", 89, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019 in Portland, Oregon of natural causes- a life fully-lived and a life loved deeply by his family and friends.
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Charles Henry Burrows Sr. and Beatrice Burrows, Poppy moved with his family to Oregon after high school and attended Oregon State University where he received his Bachelor of Science and Masters of Science in Forest Products. In 1952 he married the love of his life, Mary McCauley Burrows, who passed away nine months before Poppy after 66 years of marriage. They had four children: Charles Patrick (Paige), Thomas Michael (Cindy), Candice Shawn and Shane Micah. They also had grandchildren: Grady, Caitlin, Gretchen, Haley & Josh, Madeline, Chloe, Charlie VI and great granddaughter Shaylie.
He led a full life of service to his community, state and country by; serving in the US air Force rising to Captain (1954-1961), acting as School Board Director Eugene 4J schools, Springfield Chamber of Commerce, March of Dimes Executive Board, Eugene Library Association, Eugene Opera Board, Eugene First Christian Church Elder/Board Chair, Boy Scouts of America Cub Master, Asst. Manager for Gov. Tom McCall campaign, Asst. Manager for Senator Bob Packwood campaign, consultant and advisor to State Representatives Tony Van Vliet and Dave Frohnmeyer, Campaign Manager of State Representative (and wife) Mary McCauley Burrows.
Poppy Chuck was a true renaissance man; He started running before running was a "thing" (neighbors thought he was nuts!) and invented his own first treadmill before they were available on the market. He snow skied with his children on weekends for years, ran half-marathons with his children, took up guitar and yoga in his 60s, met the Dali Lama at the age of 72 the same year he became the oldest rookie sports car driver in the nation. And after all of that, his children remember that he never missed a game, a play, choral concert or Mary's political events. He was the best of fathers, setting the bar by putting his faith in God first and demonstrating selflessness, respect, commitment, devotion to family and loving others as you love yourself. The world has lost one of the great ones and he will never be forgotten.
A celebration of life for Mary and Chuck Burrows will be held in the Church where they got married in 1952: The First Christian Church in Albany (432 SW Ferry) on Monday, November 25th at 1PM. All friends and family are welcome.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019