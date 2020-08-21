Charles Hinkle
July 24, 1940 - July 23, 2020
Charles Raymond Hinkle, died July 23, 2020, one day before his 80th birthday. He died with his wife of 60 years, Carol Hinkle, by his side in Springfield, Oregon.
Charles was born on July 24, 1940, to Clarence Hinkle Sr. and Myrtle Lee (Duvall) Hinkle in Prineville, Arkansas. After service in the Air Force, Charles settled in Springfield, Oregon with the love of his life, Carol Jean Culp. Charles graduated from Springfield High School in 1958. Charles and Carol were married on January 2, 1960 and started a family. In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his daughters, Belinda Stevens, Pam Hinkle and Sandi Hoselton, and his son, Russ Hinkle.
Charles loved spending time with his seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The grandchildren say he will be remembered for his love of the Ducks, lottery tickets, and giving huge hugs when parting company. He was always a supportive father and grandfather, attending music concerts, dance competitions, school programs, and sporting events.
Charles retired as a Pulp & Paper Safety Supervisor from Weyerhaeuser after 38 years. Charles, known as Charlie or Uncle Charlie, loved his family and friends. He enjoyed weekly breakfast with high school buddies, golfing, fishing, and hunting with his family members and friends. He was an avid Duck fan and loved watching all types of sports. He was a gracious man and until his health interfered, would help anyone in need.
Charles is also survived by two sisters, Alice Funk, and Karen Harris, and one brother, Jeff Hinkle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved brothers, Eddie Hinkle, and Clarence Hinkle Jr.
A celebration of life has been postponed at this time due to restrictions of Covid-19. Once allowed, family and friends will be invited to meet with family to pay honor to a man who will be missed by many. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com
