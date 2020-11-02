Charles Lee Drullinger
December 23, 1937 - October 27, 2020
Charles Lee Drullinger was born in Eugene, Oregon, December 23,1937. He was raised, and lived, most of his life in the Lorane Community. Charles graduated from Lorane High School in 1956. He married the love of his life, Phyllis Lance, on January 19, 1963. He worked in the logging industry until the Army called and he served our country for two years which included six months in Germany during the Berlin Crisis. Soon after the Army, Charles went to work for Sears. He worked for Sears for 30 years managing several departments. After an early retirement from Sears, Charles continued in retail serving the community and customers at Jerry's Home Improvement for 25 years, retiring again in September of 2019. In his work places he was known as "Charley" or "Chuck". To family he was just "Charles".
Charles loved hunting and fishing. In his later years he became devoted mainly to fishing on the beautiful Umpqua River. It was not unusual to see him out on his tractor or the riding lawn mower on his property, along with weed whacking or splitting wood. He always needed to be active.
Charles was an active member of the Lorane Christian Church, where he devoted many years of service.
Charles is survived by his wife, Phyllis; son Jeff (Carrie) of Eugene; daughter Jan Abbott of Roseburg.
He has six grandchildren: Colton (Jonna) of Nelson, Minnesota; Logan (Julie) of Eugene; Carly (Andrew) of Eugene; Regan, Braden and Maddie Abbott of Roseburg. Sisters: Kay Hill (Harry) of Clovis, CA and Susie Brabham (Dale) of Elmira, OR. Brothers: Bob (Kathy) of Lorane, OR and Dave (Betty) of Bend, OR. Numerous nieces and nephews and his very special fishing buddy Bob HIng. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Don.
Charles was a humble, kind, compassionate and loving man. The most loving husband, father and grandfather. We will miss him greatly, but know he wants each of us to go forward and live our lives to the best of our ability and with God's help, we will seek to fulfill that.
In lieu of flowers we ask that contributions in Charles' name be made to IDES or the Eugene Mission.
Memorial Service to be held at the Lorane Christian Church on November 14, 2020, at 2pm. Special accommodations to listen on FM radio from your vehicle in the church parking lot will be available, then limited visitation with family for those comfortable, following the service.
