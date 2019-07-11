|
Charles "Chuck" LeeRoy Thompson
1945 - 2019
Charles "Chuck" LeeRoy Thompson was born on December 19, 1945 in Eugene parents Harvey and Ann Thompson. He passed away on February 17, 2019 at Pete Moore Hospice Home in Eugene. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1964 and joined the Army that same year, and did one year tour in Vietnam and was also stationed in Hawaii.
He worked over 20 years at Weyerhaeuser in Springfield,
He married his wife, Kathy Lyman on January 13, 1968. They had one daughter Brooke Ann, who passed away in April 1972. Charles loved restoring Dodge Darts and Plymouth's. He had been a member with several car clubs over the years. He enjoyed boating, hunting and camping, telling jokes and making people laugh. Charles was preceded in death by both his parents, his wife Kathi, his daughter Brooke Ann and his sister LouAnn Oak.
Charles is survived by his sister Judy Shaw, brother in-law Robert Shaw, nephews Terry Shaw and Jeff Shaw, and niece Sharon Olson.
A graveside service will be July 25, 2019 at 2:00 at Springfield Memorial Gardens.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 11 to July 21, 2019