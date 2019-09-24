|
Charles Lynn Barber
December 12, 1939 - September 17, 2019
Charles Lynn Barber (Chuck) "Papa Chuck" was born to Donald and Eleanor Barber on December 12, 1939 in Kingsbury County South Dakota. His family moved to Junction City Oregon, when he was very young, where he was raised and attended Junction City High School.
He is cherished and loved by his wife Joanie, his children Craig (Wife Cheryl), David (Wife Theresa), Todd (Wife Melanie), Julie (Husband Tyler), Jason (Wife Heidi) and Dan.
His 17 grandchildren who love him dearly are the beauty and pride of his life. He is the dearest brother to his siblings Dorance (Joe) Barber, LuAnn Williams and LaVada (Vada) Barber. Dad has many many friends who love him, cherish him and speak so kindly of him.
He owned and operated Chuck's Body and Fender in Eugene for many years. He is a Minister and member in the Remnant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
A life of service centered on the teachings of Christ. A man of forgiveness, compassion, empathy, kindness, service, gentleness, peace and love without measure.
We as his family and friends hold hands together across the great divide to celebrate such a beautiful man. To honor his memory, to continue his work of kindness and compassion, to live life as he saw us and to emulate the words that he lived by… "Love One Another".
Dad, we honor you, we love you and we are so grateful for you. May you always be close.
May peace be with you all.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday September 29th from 2pm to 4pm at the First Christian Church located at 1250 Nyssa St. Junction City Oregon 97448. A memorial fund has been set up at Selco Credit Union in his name.
We will be compiling letters and experiences of our dad and would love to hear from his friends. If you would like to write a letter or an email about Chuck please either send them to PO Box 41869 Eugene Oregon, 97404 or email them to [email protected]
