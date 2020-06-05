Charles (Chuck) Merriman Pyfer, MD
1933 - May 21, 2020
Dr. Charles (Chuck) Pyfer has led a very successful and adventurous life, while practicing as a Family Practice Physician for 45 years in Eugene, Oregon. His family and friends were always the center of his life, while caring for thousands of families within the Eugene/Springfield community, and many thousands more in Guatemala while working as a Physician with the Cascade Medical Team for 12 years. Sadly, Chuck's career was cut short in December of 1999, after experiencing a stroke. He blessedly continued to maintain an active life for many years and only in recent years experienced physical complications and dementia.
Born in Leon, Iowa to Charles and Vaeniece Pyfer, he attended Simpson College and the University of Iowa Medical School. He came to Oregon to do his residency at Sacred Heart Hospital in 1958, and never left. He was a founding partner of the River Road Medical Group.
He married DoRae Cougill in 1962 and they started their family with 3 daughters, Leslie, Elisabeth and Sheila. Chuck was drafted into the US Army in 1968, during the Vietnam war and served two years at Walter Reed Hospital achieving the rank of Major and acquiring a residency in Radiology. Son Chip (Charles Jr.) was born during that time.
In 1981 he met and married his current wife Kathy (Wallin), whose son Kristopher joined the active family. They spent their very busy and active years raising the family, skiing, biking, tennis and golf. They belonged to Willow Creek Racquet Club and Springfield golf club. Chuck and Kathy were quite blessed to travel the world with family and friends over these many years.
As a natural born storyteller, Chuck always seemed to have some of the best jokes in the 'click', a group with whom he and Kathy enjoyed many gatherings, travels, sports, watching and playing both golf and tennis. He always found a way to have fun, whether at their annual Halloween parties, or on the golf course. They gathered with friends at 5th St Market for 38 years for breakfast and to jog or walk around the river.
Chuck and Kathy were married just short of 39 years, and even with Chuck's health challenges, they persevered and lived a full life. Together they were adventuresome, traveling the world and drove the 2400 miles to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for 15 years, living there for 3 – 9 months.
Over the years, Chuck filled his active life with The Gleeman while serving on the boards of Kidsports and Serenity Lane. He was the team Physician for Eugene's football team - the Eugene Bombers; and for the National Gymnastics Academy where he travelled the nation and the world with the team, which included daughter Leslie.
Chuck was a loving family man, who cared deeply for his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his wife Kathy and daughters Leslie Pyfer, Elisabeth Richmond (Rob), Sheila DeGuines (Jean Luc); sons Chip (Susie), and Kristopher Wallin (Sarah). Grandchildren: Libby Richmond King (Logan), Graham Richmond, Chloe Richmond, Nicholas DeGuines, Sebastien DeGuines, Lauren Pyfer, Charlie Pyfer, Maxwell Pyfer, Della Wallin, Teddie Wallin.
Please send donations to the Chuck Pyfer scholarship fund, c/o the Cascade Medical Team , 1574 Coburg Road, Suite 168, Eugene, Oregon 97401. A service will be held sometime later.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
1933 - May 21, 2020
Dr. Charles (Chuck) Pyfer has led a very successful and adventurous life, while practicing as a Family Practice Physician for 45 years in Eugene, Oregon. His family and friends were always the center of his life, while caring for thousands of families within the Eugene/Springfield community, and many thousands more in Guatemala while working as a Physician with the Cascade Medical Team for 12 years. Sadly, Chuck's career was cut short in December of 1999, after experiencing a stroke. He blessedly continued to maintain an active life for many years and only in recent years experienced physical complications and dementia.
Born in Leon, Iowa to Charles and Vaeniece Pyfer, he attended Simpson College and the University of Iowa Medical School. He came to Oregon to do his residency at Sacred Heart Hospital in 1958, and never left. He was a founding partner of the River Road Medical Group.
He married DoRae Cougill in 1962 and they started their family with 3 daughters, Leslie, Elisabeth and Sheila. Chuck was drafted into the US Army in 1968, during the Vietnam war and served two years at Walter Reed Hospital achieving the rank of Major and acquiring a residency in Radiology. Son Chip (Charles Jr.) was born during that time.
In 1981 he met and married his current wife Kathy (Wallin), whose son Kristopher joined the active family. They spent their very busy and active years raising the family, skiing, biking, tennis and golf. They belonged to Willow Creek Racquet Club and Springfield golf club. Chuck and Kathy were quite blessed to travel the world with family and friends over these many years.
As a natural born storyteller, Chuck always seemed to have some of the best jokes in the 'click', a group with whom he and Kathy enjoyed many gatherings, travels, sports, watching and playing both golf and tennis. He always found a way to have fun, whether at their annual Halloween parties, or on the golf course. They gathered with friends at 5th St Market for 38 years for breakfast and to jog or walk around the river.
Chuck and Kathy were married just short of 39 years, and even with Chuck's health challenges, they persevered and lived a full life. Together they were adventuresome, traveling the world and drove the 2400 miles to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for 15 years, living there for 3 – 9 months.
Over the years, Chuck filled his active life with The Gleeman while serving on the boards of Kidsports and Serenity Lane. He was the team Physician for Eugene's football team - the Eugene Bombers; and for the National Gymnastics Academy where he travelled the nation and the world with the team, which included daughter Leslie.
Chuck was a loving family man, who cared deeply for his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his wife Kathy and daughters Leslie Pyfer, Elisabeth Richmond (Rob), Sheila DeGuines (Jean Luc); sons Chip (Susie), and Kristopher Wallin (Sarah). Grandchildren: Libby Richmond King (Logan), Graham Richmond, Chloe Richmond, Nicholas DeGuines, Sebastien DeGuines, Lauren Pyfer, Charlie Pyfer, Maxwell Pyfer, Della Wallin, Teddie Wallin.
Please send donations to the Chuck Pyfer scholarship fund, c/o the Cascade Medical Team , 1574 Coburg Road, Suite 168, Eugene, Oregon 97401. A service will be held sometime later.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.