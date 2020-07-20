Charles Michael Beller
December 16, 1948 -
July 17, 2020
Charles Michael "Mike" Beller, devoted son, brother, father, and husband, passed away at age 71 in Elmira, Oregon from complications of cancer.
In 1969, Mike married Mary (Britton). He then served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as a sheet metal specialist in the 101st Airborne Division. Upon his return, he completed some college and moved to Portland Oregon, where he and Mary had one child, Michelle. In 1986, they moved to Elmira, Oregon. After Mary's passing in 2003, Mike married Bonnie (LaFon) on October 25, 2012.
Mike enjoyed boating, camping, concerts, motorcycles, and fast cars. He became self-employed later in life so he could work on his own projects and enjoy time with his friends, family and pets. People would describe him as friendly, intelligent, passionate, talented, adventurous, playful, and extremely generous.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Troy; his former wife, Mary; and brother, Roger.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his daughter, Michelle (Markham); his mother, Gloria (Jane Holt); his brothers, Richard, Mark (Sani), Shawn (Igou), and Andy (Hess); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to research for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or to organizations helping Veterans of the armed forces.
There will be a graveside funeral service for Mike on Friday, July 24 at 1:00 p.m. at Rest Lawn Memorial Park in Junction City.
