Charles Michael Potts
11/15/1950 - 1/7/2020
Charles Michael Potts of Eugene, Oregon died on January 7th, 2020 at the age of 69.
Charles was born on November 15th, 1950 in Leamington, Ontario, Canada to Noreen Randall and Michael Watches. He moved with his parents to Livonia, Michigan when he was five and became a U.S. citizen at age 14. While attending Clarenceville High School, he ran his family's cafe (Panzie's) during the evening when he wasn't building or racing Chevelles.
Upon graduation in 1968, he volunteered to enlist in the United States Navy. He attended the Defense Information School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Serving as a journalist on the battleship USS Oklahoma, he spent time in Hawaii, Japan, Hong Kong and Vietnam. He was awarded the Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Meritorious Unit Commendation.
After leaving the Navy in 1972, he moved to Eugene to pursue his education at the University of Oregon. He married Pamela Alsup, his wife of 35 years, in 1984. His work included head park ranger for Lane County Parks, service manager at Small World Auto and 26 years with the University of Oregon Housing Department.
In his 26 years at the U of O, he worked at nearly all dining locations as a student supervisor and ran the central foodservice warehouse. He established several new locations including Common Grounds coffee shop, Pizano's Pizzeria and Clancey's Underground. In 1989, he graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in psychology.
He retired from the University of Oregon in 2008. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, traveling and rooting on his Oregon Ducks.
Charles is survived by Pamela, his wife of 35 years and their sons Tyler and Travis, son Ian, four grandchildren Jacob, Lilly, Trevor and Katelyn and brother John of New Baltimore, Michigan. He is preceded in death by his parents Jim and Noreen of Livonia, Michigan. A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, February 22nd at the Eugene Faith Center, 1410 W 13th Avenue, at 11:30 am.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020