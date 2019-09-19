|
Charles Peck
10/10/1922 - 9/12/2019
Charles Peck passed away peacefully at home in Hansville, WA on September 12, 2019 at the age of 96. He was born October 10, 1922 in Richfield, WA, the third child of Cora and Charles Louis Peck. Charles served as an Air Force gunner in WWII, and the European Theater from 1943-45. After an honorable discharge, Charles and his wife Bess settled in Cottage Grove, OR. In 1960 the family moved to Port Gamble, WA and Charles became the Superintendent of the Pope and Talbot Mill Co. In 1969 he was promoted to General Manager of the mill and town site. At retirement in 1983, he and Bess moved back to Cottage Grove. In 2014 they moved to Hansville, WA to reside close to their daughter. Charles is survived by his high school sweetheart Bess, wife of 76 years, and his daughter Cinda Bakken and her husband Erv Bakken. He was preceded in death by his son Larry Peck in 1992. Charles and Bess had a wonderful life together and he will be truly missed by all who knew him.
