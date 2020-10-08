Charles Rice
6/5/1929 - 10/1/2020
Charles Alden Rice, 91, of Cottage Grove, Oregon, passed away on Oct. 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife and best friend Mary Grace Rice in 2015. He is survived by two daughters and one son, Cindy Blacksmith of Cottage Grove, OR, Tim (Kathy) Rice of Springfield, OR, and Susan (Scott) Heykamp of Chicago, IL; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside services were held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Park, Eugene, OR. Pastor Kathy Rice officiated.
