1/1
Charles Rice
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Rice
6/5/1929 - 10/1/2020
Charles Alden Rice, 91, of Cottage Grove, Oregon, passed away on Oct. 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife and best friend Mary Grace Rice in 2015. He is survived by two daughters and one son, Cindy Blacksmith of Cottage Grove, OR, Tim (Kathy) Rice of Springfield, OR, and Susan (Scott) Heykamp of Chicago, IL; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside services were held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Park, Eugene, OR. Pastor Kathy Rice officiated.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Lawn Memorial Park/West Lawn Memorial Funeral Home
225 S. Danebo Avenue
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 342-8281
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Lawn Memorial Park/West Lawn Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved